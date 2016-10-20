Peggy R. Struthers, 71

Peggy R. Struthers, age 71 of Austin, Minnesota died Tuesday morning, October 18, 2016 at her home, under the care of her loving family and Mayo Hospice. Peggy Ruth Gauthier was born August 27, 1945 in Warroad, Minnesota, the daughter of Aime and Ruth (Mason) Gauthier. The family moved to Austin in 1948, where she attended school and worked several retail jobs, including at Marvin Windows. On February 20, 1962, Peggy married Donald K. Wilder in St. Ansgar, Iowa. The couple had six children and were later divorced. Peggy spent a couple of years in Nevada, returning to Austin after she met Malcolm Struthers, whom she married on May 7, 1994 in Austin. She most recently worked as manager of the Beer Depot for 12 years before retiring. Peggy loved to dance, the 2-step, waltz and polka being among her favorites. It was at a dance in Baudette that she met Malcolm. Family was very important to Peggy, and she especially loved her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker, being most well-known for her delicious bread. Peggy loved making Christmas cookies with the grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Malcolm Struthers of Austin, five children John (Melissa) Wilder of Manhattan, IL, Jeffrey Wilder of Plano, TX, Jodi (Michael) Ring of Emmetsburg, IA, Jennifer (Tim) Nordlof of Baudette, MN, Jane Wilder of Two Harbors, MN; Malcolm’s daughters Gale Struthers and Holly (LaDon) Howes, both of Bemidji, MN; 9 grandchildren Shane (Danielle) Wilder, Austin Wilder (Christopher Doody), Jade Wilder, Drew, Devan, and Donovan Wilder, Darian Dahl (Joshua Hamm), Hunter and Alayna Nordlof; 2 great-grandchildren Rylan Shane Hamm and Oaklyn Reece Hamm; 3 sisters Aimee Merrill of Austin, Marian Duryee of Little Cedar, IA, Linda (Brent) Johnston of Blooming Prairie; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Joyce (Ken) McDonnel of Stonewall, Manitoba, Canada, Doug (Ev) Struthers of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Jeanne and Butch Neuman, Joan and Steve Braun, Marilyn Wilder, all of St. Ansgar, IA, Sharon Hintz of Carpenter, IA; Aunt Lillian Fortier and Uncle Evan Frutiger, both of Warroad, MN, Uncle Chris Frutiger of Baudette, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her son Donald at birth, her brother Dennis Gauthier and her sister Rita Grap.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, 2016 at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials can be directed to recipient of donor’s choice. Services prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.