Greenbush Halloween party set for Sunday, October 30

This year’s forty-fourth Halloween Party is set to take place Sunday, October 30, 2016, at the Greenbush Public School gym. Children of all ages are invited to come and enjoy a family friendly, fun atmosphere in a safe environment.

The party will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Costume judging begins at 3:15 p.m.

Spend the evening enjoying tasty cookies, chewy caramel apples, numerous games, and balloons.

Also, something new this year, finds Close Up students serving a lunch in the school cafeteria from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. For $5.00, one can enjoy a hot dog or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, graveyard pudding, and gummy punch.

Come and enjoy an evening where there will also be cookies, caramel apples, balloons, games, and costume judging.

A huge “Thank You” to Halloween Committee members Bridget Stenberg, Merri Vacura, Jessica Kuznia, Kara Heggedal, Gretchen Berg, Stacy Reese, Kim Brichacek, and Brandy Burslie.

HAVE A “BOO”TIFUL HALLOWEEN!