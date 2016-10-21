November is peak month for deer-vehicle crashes

Motorists should watch for deer in November, which is the peak time for deer-vehicle crashes in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The main reason for the increase in vehicle crashes is that the deer mating season occurs in November. Increased deer movement coupled with a reduction in daylight hours increase drivers’ chances of encountering deer on roadways.

Deer are more likely to be encountered in areas where habitat is close to the roadway, such as a bridge crossing over waterways, and during the early morning and evening hours when deer are most active.

From 2013 to 2015, there were 6,149 reported deer-vehicle crashes, according to the Department of Public Safety. There were 15 fatalities and 986 injury crashes. Crashes were reported in every county in the state.

For those driving on Minnesota roadways, MnDOT offers these tips: