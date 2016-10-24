Climax-Shelly ISD #592 Climax, MN 56523

Proceedings September 19, 2016

The Board of Education of Independent School District #592, Climax, Minnesota held their regular meeting on Monday September 19, 2016 at 8:00 pm in the Music Room at the Climax-Shelly School. Brad Erickson called the meeting to order with the following members present: , Brad Erickson, Toscha Larson, James Bowling (Not present), Julie Cakebread.,Kym Grove, Bryan Stortroen and Jon Carlson. Superintendent Bill Walters, K-12 Principal Nancy Newcomb, visitors Karen Thoreson and Deb Dale, Molly Paulsrud were also present. Bryan moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the Agenda is approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Toscha seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the minutes of the August 15, 2016 regular meeting are approved as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Communications: David and Lola Monson contacted us and will fund $30,000 of projects again this year. (Chrome Books-SMART Boards Updating Wireless Access) Superintendent’s Report: Current Enrollment PreK-12 228 Students, Levy Certification and Truth and Taxation Meeting will be Dec. 19th at 6:00pm. 10 Year Maintenance Revenue Plan Approval. We are off to an excellent start. K-12 Principals/Athletic Directors Report –College Classes have nine students enrolled. 16 total classes being taken by these students. Game with Red Lake County has been moved to Plummer. Deb Dale has taken over as Robotics advisor. Bryan moved Kym seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that payment totaling $70,768.16 be authorized by the following checks #48753 to #48797 for regular monthly bills be approved and that end of the month bills totaling $31,538.00 for checks # 48735 to check #48752 also be approved. There were no voided checks. The student activity account was also reviewed. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Bryan moved Julie seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the Treasurer’s Report as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. OLD BUSINESS – NONE NEW BUSINESS Julie moved second by Toscha the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to approve the Ten Year Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue Plan for Climax-Shelly Schools as presented. Motion passed by unanimous vote. This motion was tabled until November: BE IT RESOLVED to accept the 2016-2017 seniority listing for certified staff as presented. Toscha moved Kym seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED that the school board approve the annual MDE Assurance of Compliance form and have the superintendent submit electronically the required form for the 2016-2017 school year. Motion passed by unanimous vote. October 2016 regular school board meeting time changed to Monday October 17th at 7:00am. Bryan moved Jon seconded the following motion: BE IT RESOLVED to Adjourn the meeting at 8:45pm. Motion passed by unanimous vote. Respectfully Submitted Julie Cakebread, Clerk (October 26, 2016)