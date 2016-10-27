Karlstad EDA votes to keep property

The Karlstad Economic Development Authority held a public hearing on Wednesday, October 19, in order to hear public comment and discuss the possible sale of land. The land is comprised of four acres just north of Moose Park and bordered by Highway 59, commonly referred to as the old Black Bear Grill property.

Ultimately, the EDA voted to keep the property, but not before several parties were given the chance to share their reasons for interest in the land.

