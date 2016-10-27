Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Excellent fall fishing continues! Walleye in 15-25 feet of water with a jig and a minnow all along south shore, Pine Island, Long Point, Zippel Bay and up north near Garden, Knight Bridges Islands and NW Point. Both gaps, Morris Point and Lighthouse producing walleyes. Bright colors or gold tipped with a frozen or live shiner. Good numbers of jumbo perch along south shore mixed in with walleye and saugers. Big pike active in bays.

The Rainy River walleye fishing is going well. Definitely good numbers of walleyes in the River. Some big fish also. Anywhere from Four Mile Bay all the way up to Birchdale eyes are being caught in good numbers. These fish are transient, but once you find them, game on. Jig and a shiner doing best. Pink, gold and glow. 15-25′ of water. Mornings / evenings are best. Sturgeon bite has been strong.

Up at the Northwest Angle, walleyes in 12 to 30 feet. Jigging the preferred method. Gold, pink and green tipped with minnows have been hot. Areas to check out are the gap between Oak and Flag Islands, Soldier Point, South side of Oak and Hay Islands. On the Ontario side, crappie action continues with quite a few nice slabs! Look for deep points off Islands 30 feet or more and places where sunken trees and timber are present. Use electronics to locate schools of fish, then use a jig and minnow or plastic combo to put slabs in the boat. Walleye fishing continues to be lights out! Depths of 15 to 30 feet have been best with a jig and minnow combo being the best producer. Points and bays best. Musky anglers trolling large crankbaits with success, lots of big fish. Red is hot color. Resorts and guides are available at LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.