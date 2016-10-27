LaValla sentenced to probation and time served in GoFundMe case

On Wednesday, October 19, in Lake of the Woods County Court, Retina Rayellen LaValla, 29, of Williams, was sentenced by Judge Donna Dixon to five years supervised probation as well as 90 days in jail on two charges of felony theft related to a GoFundMe account she started last fall.

With credit for 60 days already served and 60 days of Electronic Home Monitoring, LaValla will serve no actual jail time, but must abide by a host of conditions in connection with the charges.

