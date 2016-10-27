Monica Lambert, 60, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo on Saturday, October 22, 2016.

Monica Mary Pagnac was born July 16, 1956 in Crookston, Minnesota to August and Pauline (Deschene) Pagnac. She attended St. Rose Parochial School and graduated from Argyle High School in 1974. In 1974, Monica accepted a position the at Grafton State School and worked there until taking a job at Val-Check in Grand Forks. On June 17, 1989 she was united in marriage to Richard Lambert at Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock. The couple lived and farmed in Hazelton Township of Kittson County.

In addition to being a homemaker, Monica worked at Jean Sjostrand Agency, the Lancaster Grocery Store and Farmers Union Oil Company in Lake Bronson. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and WELCA.

Family members include her husband, Richard; a brother, Donald Pagnac in Kentucky; brothers-in-law, David (Terry), Lake Stevens, WA, Stanley (Lena), St. Clair Shores, MI, Neil (Kris), Aitkin, MN, Ed (Diane), Wellsville, UT, Ralph (Theresa), Paynesville, MN and Ross (Cheryl), Drayton, ND; a sister-in-law, Linda (Floyd) Seay, Mesa, AZ and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; step mother, Florence; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Phillip Lambert; and a brother-in-law, Raymond.

Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, October 29, 2016 at 10 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Rev. Frank Johnson, presiding. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.