Regular Board of Education Meeting

Tri-County School District 2358

October 19, 2016, 8:00 p.m.

Staff Work Room, Karlstad, MN The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Wikstrom at 8:00 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Chair Wikstrom, Superintendent/Principal Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. We Are Proud • We are proud of Ms. Berglund and the Student Council for working hard to put together a fun and successful homecoming. • We are proud of all the regular bus drivers, Shawn, Donnie, Mike, and Lisa, as well as Mike, Roger, Jaron, Sean, and Nick for all the extra driving. • We are proud of our 7-12th students and staff for participating in Community Service Day. • We are proud of Construction class students Ben Andersen, Adam Thompson, Devon Kuck, Aaron Nelson, Tanner Olson, and Riley Kuznia for working on the dugouts outside of class. We have worked on Saturday, October 1st and after school both Wednesday and Thursday, the week of Oct. 10th. They came because they knew time is short to get work done this fall and they want the dugouts ready for our team in the spring. These students all spent several hours working on preparing the dugouts for new front walls and covering them in plywood, along with significant demolition and repair of rotted wood, and never complained once about the hard work or the less than ideal weather. Member Burkel moved, Member Sollund seconded to approve the minutes of the September 21, 2016 regular meeting. UC Member Olson moved, Member Wikstrom seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $37,471.15 $62,607.87 FOOD SERVICE 10,478.77 8,771.66 COMMUNITY SERVICE 2,307.74 4,299.55 TOTAL $50,257.66 $75,679.08 Member Murray moved, Member Burkel seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Visitors present were Gretchen Baker, Ann Thompson, Tracee Bruggeman (Brady/Martz Accountant) Member Sollund moved and Member Murray seconded to accept the 2015-16 Audit Report as presented by Brady, Martz, and Associates, P.C. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Olson seconded to set the public meeting date for the World’s Best Work Force on November 16, at 7:00 pm as part of the regular board meeting. UC Member Wikstrom moved and Member Sollund seconded to purchase a new van with specs on file in the superintendent’s office. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Community Service Day; Dangers of Sexting Presentation October 25; Pine to Prairie Task Force Presentation November 22; DIS Day-Kyle Wikstrom from Pro West Activities Director Amb reported on the following: Activity Worker Pay; Assistant Baseball Coach; Softball Assistant Coach; Additonal GBB Game; Dugout Project; Fall Sports Playoffs; Bleacher Handrails Update Superintendent Sorgaard reported on the following: Van Purchase Update; Water Leak Update; MSBA Conference; Election Canvass-Nov. 16 @ 6:30 pm; Early Dismissal on Jan. 23 for Staff Development-tentative Board Reports: NWRIC: Director Tammy Nielson has retired. REGION 1: November meeting has been changed to November 15. Member Burkel moved, Member Olson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk __________________________ Next Meeting: November 16, 7:00 p.m. – Canvassing Meeting, November 16, 6:30 p.m. 50