Gator fall sports update:

Seeded fifth in the Section 8A playoffs, the Gator football team fell to the fourth-seeded Fertile-Beltrami Falcons 19-0 on Tuesday, October 25, ending the team’s season with a 2-7 record. Seeded sixth on the west side of Section 8A, the Gator girls volleyball team defeated eleventh-seeded Red Lake Falls 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-19) at home on Monday, October 26, and last night defeated the defending Section 8A champion Ada-Borup Cougars, seeded third on the west side, in a five-set thriller (18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 15-13) in Ada. The Gator girls now advance to play the second-seeded Kittson County Central Bearcats in the sub-section semifinals at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls at 7:30 pm on Monday, October 31.

