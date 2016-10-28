Sacred Heart holds Rake-A-Thon

Sacred Heart school conducted their annual Rake-A-Thon today in East Grand Forks.

The Rake-A-Thon’s goal is to help students understand how service fits into a larger picture, eventually affecting one’s lifestyle and outlook towards the world. During the Rake-A-Thon the younger students in Preschool-2nd grade pick up litter around the community, while older students in grades 3-12, faculty, and administration rake the lawns for over thirty homes. The students also write letters to family and community members asking for sponsorship during this event, making Rake-A-Thon part service project and part fundraiser for their school.