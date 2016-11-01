Andrea J. Novak, 32

Andrea J. Novak, age 32 of Grand Forks, ND passed away on Sunday, October 30th, 2016 at the home of her parents in East Grand Forks, MN.

Andrea Joy Novak was born on March 22, 1984 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Ellis and Joy (McLean) Austin. Andrea grew up in East Grand Forks and attended school graduating from East Grand Forks Senior High School. She worked for the Speedway Restaurant in Grand Forks before attending NDSU, for Zoology. On September 20, 2008 she was united in marriage of “C.J.” Christopher Novak in East Grand Forks, MN. Following their marriage they moved to Fargo, ND where she worked for US Bank Call Center as a customer support specialist. In 2015 they moved back to Grand Forks.

Loving family members of Andrea include her husband C.J. Novak of Grand Forks; two daughters, Eleanor and Gloria Novak both of Grand Forks, ND; parents, Ellis and Joy Austin of East Grand Forks, MN; brother, Eric (Amanda) Austin of Laverne, MN, Felicity, Heath, Ella, Anna, sister-in-law, Erika (Eric) Ficklin of Grand Forks, ND, Jordan and Jayson along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Andrea is preceded in death by a brother Darrin Austin.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, November 4, 2016 in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: One Hour Prior Memorial Service on Friday in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota