A visitation for Evelyn Louise Witzman, 100, of Mt. Iron, formerly of Biwabik will be held from 3-5 pm Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Rosary at 4:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Friday November 4, 2016 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush, MN with Fr. Luis Buitron celebrating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Blessed Sacrament Cemetery, Greenbush. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and the Collins Funeral Home in Greenbush, MN

Evelyn died Saturday, October 29, 2016 at Essentia Health- Virginia.

She was born on August 5, 1916 to Ernest and Rose (Kipke) Stauffenecker in Foley, MN. Evelyn spent her childhood in Foley, Halma and Greenbush. She graduated from Greenbush High School. Following school, Evelyn continued to work on her family farm. She was united in marriage to Roman C. Witzman on May 3, 1938 in Greenbush. The couple made their home in Greenbush until moving to Biwabik in 1956. Evelyn was proud of her family. She enjoyed caring for her family and friends by cooking and sharing wonderful homemade meals. Gardening was one of Evelyn’s passions. She was especially proud of her violets which she entered in the Biwabik Flower Show. Evelyn also took pleasure in traveling and visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. Evelyn was an active member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik.

Survivors include her children: Warren (Jackie) Witzman of LaCrosse, WI, Gary Witzman of Ely, Dale (Kathy) Witzman of Mt. Iron, and Mary Lou (Joe) Mismash of Elk River, MN; eleven grandchildren: Kevin (Cheryl) Witzman, Sherry Witzman, Michelle (Matt) Hirsch, Jodie (Brian) Moore, Brenda (Dave) Moore, John (Paula) Mismash, Sarah Mismash, Dave (Jen) Mismash, Nick (Lindy) Witzman, Casey Witzman, and Mark (Kayla) Witzman; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roman (2006); son, Ronald; seven brothers; and her parents.

Evelyn’s family would like to thank the staff at Diamond Willow and Essentia Health-Virginia for the wonderful care their mother received.