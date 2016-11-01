Luella May (Berry) Lewis Clark, 96, of Grand Forks, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Northwood Deaconess Center in Northwood, ND.

Luella was born March 11, 1920, in Hensel, ND, the daughter of James & Mabel (Cross) Berry. She grew up in Hensel where she attended school.

She married Ted Lewis in September 1942. Together they made their home in Jolliette, Cavalier and Grand Forks. After Ted’s passing, Luella married Lawrence Clark.

Luella cooked at the Cavalier High School and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed bird watching, baking, and spending time with her family.

Luella is survived by 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Leonard Tandeski.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted & Lawrence; daughters, JoAnn, Linda, Kasi and Carol; granddaughter, Pam Wimpfheimer; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2016 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. in Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Memorial Park North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com