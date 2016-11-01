Red Lake River One Watershed One Plan Public Hearing

NOTICE is hereby given that the Polk County Board of Commissioners, Red Lake County Board of Commissioners, and Pennington County Board of Commissioners on behalf of the Red Lake River One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee (Pennington County and Pennington SWCD, Red Lake County and Red Lake County SWCD, Polk County and West Polk SWCD and Red Lake Watershed District) will be hosting three Public Hearings on the draft Red Lake River One Watershed One Plan. The hearings will be held at three separate locations with the first hearing starting at 9:20 am Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at the Polk County Board of Commissioners Board Room located at 612 North Broadway, Crookston, MN, second hearing being held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at the Red Lake County Board of Commissioners Board Room located at 124 Langevin Ave, Red Lake Falls, MN, with the third and final hearing being held at 5:30 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at the Pennington County Board of Commissioners Board Room located at 101 Main Avenue North, Thief River Falls, MN. A copy of the draft plan is available at: http://westpolkswcd.com/1w1p.html. The purpose of this hearing is to present the comments received during the 60-day comment period. All persons are invited to attend the hearing and submit comments, written or verbal, that will become part of the official public hearing record. These comments will be considered when making final revisions to the Plan. To submit written comments or for more information, please contact: Myron Jesme Administrator – Red Lake Watershed District 1000 Pennington Avenue South Thief River Falls, MN 56701 rlwaters@wiktel.com 218-681-5800