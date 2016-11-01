Rosemary “Rose” Brown, 75, of Grand Forks, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2016, surrounded by family at Valley Transitional Care, Grand Forks. Rose died of complications arising from a series of strokes. Rosemary was born Dec. 29, 1940, at her family home in Ardoch, ND, the daughter of Anthony ‘Tony’ & Lucy (Nice) Korynta. She attended school in Ardoch, and graduated from Minto High School.

She married Roy “Nibs” Brown on May 12th 1959 at the Ardoch Catholic Church.

Rosemary worked as a clerk at the Manvel School and was affectionately known as the Avon Lady in Manvel for many years.

Rose loved shopping and would meet her family and friends frequently for lunch. She also enjoyed cooking her family favorite’s hamburger/ macaroni hot dish and rhubarb cake and joining in on the family’s monthly steak fry’s at her granddaughter, Kaitlin’s house. Rose adored her family and beautiful great-granddaughters. She loved a glass of diet coke with EXTRA ICE as every waitress or anyone who ever sat with her knew.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Roy “Nibs” Brown; sons, Randy (Jodi Ellingson) Brown, Fargo, ND, Robert (Jill) Brown, Duluth, MN; brothers, Tom (Barb) Korynta, Davie, FL, James (Mai) Korynta, St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Pat Thompson) Brown, Colin Brown and Cody Larson; great-grandchildren, Ivy Rose & Diana Ann.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Brown; brothers, Norbert & Marvin, and daughter-in-law, Diane Brown.

FUNERAL MASS: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 27 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Manvel, ND.

VISITATION: 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at Amundson Funeral Home 2975 S. 42nd St. Grand Forks, ND. Visitation will continue for the hour prior to the service at the church.

INTERMENT: Memorial Park South Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

