Todd Brian Larson, 31

Todd Larson, our dearly loved husband, son, brother, father and friend passed away on Monday, October 24, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN, after a courageous battle following multiple surgeries.

Todd Brian Larson was born on September 13, 1985, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Brian and Joyce (Tripp) Larson. Todd grew up and attended school in Grand Forks where he graduated from Red River High School with the Class of 2004. He was a 2008 graduate of Northland Technical College in East Grand Forks, MN, with a degree in Sales Marketing Management. Todd worked with his father at American Family Insurance as a fully Licensed Agency Sales Specialist. Even in the hospital ICU, he prospected for clients, always preparing and planning to take over the business someday.

Todd met the love of his life on a blind date in 2011, and he and Samantha (Gulberg) were married on Sept. 28, 2012. They were blessed with son, Maximus Todd Larson, on Nov. 12, 2016. These were the two happiest days of Todd’s life. Todd and Samantha were godparents to niece, Olivia Larson and their best friends’ son, Killian Nagel. Todd enjoyed being at home and at the lake with family and friends. An avid Sioux hockey fan, he was able to attend three Frozen Four play-offs and almost every pre-Maximus home game.

Loving family members that survive Todd include his wife, Samantha Larson of Grand Forks; son, Maximus Larson; parents, Brian and Joyce Larson of Grand Forks; brother, Brett (Amanda) Larson of Plymouth, MN; and nieces, Olivia and Isla Larson. Also of great importance to Todd were his loving aunts and uncles, many cousins, and the “Mieces.”

Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Angie Tripp, Claude and Carol Larson, and cousin, Shannon Larson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions for the benefit of Todd and Samantha’s son Maximus.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, at First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday, Oct. 31, also at First Lutheran Church.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, at First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

Interment: Memorial Park South Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota