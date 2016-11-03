Early Voting available at the Polk County Government Building in Crookston

Early voting is available at the Polk County Government Center in Crookston. Voting will be available between the hours of 8:00am-4:30pm Wednesday through Friday, on Saturday, Nov 5th from 10:00am-3:00pm and from 8:00am-5:00pm on Monday, Nov 7th.

The Government Center is located at 612 North Broadway.

Election day is next Tuesday, November 8th. Polls will be opening in East Grand Forks at 7:00am and will be open until 8:00pm. Eligible voters are able to register the day of the election and will be asked for information to show proof of residency.

The polling locations are as follows:

Ward 1 – Senior Center located at 538 Rhinehart Dr SE
Ward 2 – City Hall located at 600 Demers Ave NW
Ward 3 – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church located at 1515 5th Ave NW
Ward 4 – Our Savior’s Lutheran Church located at 1515 5th Ave NW
Ward 5 – Good Samaritan Heritage Grove Maples Building located at 2122 River Road NW

Please contact the Administration Office at (218) 773-2483 with any questions.

