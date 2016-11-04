Bernadette M. Kotrba, 95, of Tabor, MN passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 2, 2016 in Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Bernadette Mary Vanyo was born on December 8, 1920 in Northland Township of rural Tabor the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Sabol) Vanyo. She was raised in rural Tabor and graduated from Alvarado High School in Alvarado, MN in 1937. She went on to graduate from Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks. She was employed as a Bookkeeper with Giese Hardware in East Grand Forks, MN. Bernadette married Joseph E. Kotrba on October 26, 1943 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor. Bernadette and Joseph farmed their entire lives in the Tabor area. Joseph preceded her in death on November 10, 1997. Bernadette was a very caring person. She loved to bake and garden and was dedicated to the welfare of her special needs daughter, Valerie.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Carol) Kotrba, Grand Forks, ND, Steven (Chong) Kotrba, Salt Lake City, UT, Philip (Ellen) Kotrba, Tabor, MN; daughters, Rita Bailey, Kennewick, WA, Betty (Mike) Borscheid, Surprise, AZ, Valerie Kotrba, East Grand Forks, MN; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kotrba, Jeanne Kotrba; a brother-in-law, Donald (Florence) Kotrba, East Grand Forks, MN; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph and a brother, Cyril Vanyo.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2016 in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Tabor, MN.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday with a 6:30 p.m. rosary service and a 7:00 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home-Gregory J. Norman Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Saturday.

Burial: Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Tabor, MN.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)