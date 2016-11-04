John Srnsky, 79

John Srnsky, age 79, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2016, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

John was born on July 16, 1937, the son of the late Adolph, Sr., and Libby (Forest) Srnsky in Goodrich, MN. He grew up in Thief River Falls, MN, and attended Thief River Falls Schools. Afterwards, he worked for Les’ Sanitation. On September 14, 1957, he was united in marriage to Margaret Cicha at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN. The family made their home in Grand Forks, ND, and John worked for Robertson Lumber, and then drove truck for Carol Lebacken and S and S transport until his retirement in 2015.

John is survived by his children, Terry Srnsky of Grand Forks, ND; Michael (Sheri) Srnsky of West Fargo, ND; Margaret Fowler-Srnsky of Winchester, CA; and Alan Srnsky of Olive Branch, MS; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bobby (Lois) Srnsky and Lucille McWilliams, both of Grand Forks, ND; as well as many more nieces, nephew, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Srnsky; parents, Adolf, Sr., and Libby Srnsky; brothers, Arthur, Adolph, Jr., and Leonard Srnsky; and sisters, Dorothy Nordhagen, Alice Nelson, and Dolly Gust.

Funeral Service: 11 am ~ Saturday, November 5, 2016, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour before the service.

Internment: Calvary Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota