NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST: Electronic Voting System

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to M.S. 206.83, a public accuracy test will be conducted on Saturday, November 5, 2016, to test the accuracy of the ES&S M100 optical scan voting system which will be used in the State General Election. The test will commence at 1:00 p.m. in the Office of the County Auditor-Treasurer, Lake of the Woods County Courthouse. The test is designed to ascertain that the voting system will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates and on all questions and will be observed by one election judge from each major political party. The public accuracy test is open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public. For further information, contact the Office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at 218-634-2836.

Lorene Hanson, Tina Rennemo,

County Auditor-Treasurer City Clerk

Lake of the Woods County City of Baudette