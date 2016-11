The students and staff of Greenbush-Middle River School invite everyone to their Veterans Day programs. The program at the Middle River campus will be held on Friday, November 11, at 10:15 a.m. The program at the Greenbush campus will be held on Friday, November 11, at 2:00 p.m., with Army Reserve Lt. Col. Martha Lystad as guest speaker. Special music will be provided by the band and choir.