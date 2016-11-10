A Memorial Service for Janis M. Beckel of Baudette, MN will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 1:00PM at First Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Janis M. Beckel, age 87, formerly of Austin, MN passed away Sunday, November 6, 2016. Janis was born December 1, 1928 in Spring Valley, MN to Floyd M. and Edith “Elinor” (Sample) Farnsworth. She grew up in Austin, MN and married John Beckel Jr. on January 7, 1950. They lived in Austin until 1971 when they moved to Baudette, MN where they entered into the resort business with the Beckel family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Elinor Farnsworth of Austin, MN.

She is survived by her husband, John Beckel Jr. of Baudette, MN; four children, Susan Sathre (Thomas Fielding) of Austin, MN, Debra (Peter) D’Souza of Rochester, MN, Christine (Russel) Hansen of Baudette, MN, Thomas (Joyce) Beckel of Baudette, MN; brother, James Steven (Anglia) Farnsworth of Gwinn, MI.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Steven, Sarah, Jennifer, William, Michael, Marinda, Elaina, Katie, Kevin and sixteen great-grandchildren.