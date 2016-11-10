Marilyn Y. Johnson, 84

A Funeral Service for Marilyn Y. Johnson of Baudette, MN will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at 11:00AM at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Baudette, MN. Interment will be held at Elm Park Cemetery.

Marilyn Y. Johnson passed away on November 5, 2016 at the age of 83.

Marilyn Yvonne Johnson, daughter of Mable Lucile (Johnson) and James Albert Johnson was born July 30, 1933. She was the third of their four daughters. She attended a small one room country school 1 ½ miles from their farm home five miles west of Ruthton, MN in Pipestone County. After her 8th grade graduation she was off to high school at the West Central School for Agriculture in Morris, MN. It was a state high school at the time, mainly for the country kids, where students lived in the dormitories. It is now the University of MN Morris. She graduated in the top ten of her class in 1951. She spent the summers helping her parents on the farm. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis and earned her Medical Technologist degree. Her first job was at the Baudette Clinic, working for Doctors Brink and Janechy, a position that she held until the lab closed in 1996. From 1981 to 1993 she worked part time for Solvay Pharmaceuticals on the evening shift in the quality control department. After retirement she spent several years helping with the nutritional program at the Brink Senior Center.

Marilyn married Merle J. Johnson, February 20, 1954. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking and refinishing furniture and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Baudette, MN. She was treasurer of the Covenant Women for many years and served as a deaconess for a time. Marilyn was one of the first in Baudette to become an EMT and was a member of the ambulance team. Marilyn and Merle enjoyed traveling in their motor home and enjoyed riding their bikes on many of Americas wonderful bike trails.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Loren (Michelle) Johnson of Baudette, MN, Kevin (Constance) Johnson of Baudette, MN, Judith (Michael) Buczko of Red Wing, MN, and Karen (Craig) Benjamin of Arlington, WA; grandchildren, Amber (Donnie) Martin of Italy, Lori Johnson of Clovis, New Mexico, Eric (Sheri) Buczko of Red Wing, MN, Karina Buczko or Red Wing, MN, Austia (Dustin) Lewis of Pleasant Hill, MO, Holland (Stephen Slick) Johnson of Grand Forks, ND, Kyle Johnson of Novi, MI, Danica Sipe of Arlington, WA, Cassandra (Jason) Azarpay of Marysville, WA; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Olivia, Aiden, Elijah, Emerson, Evelyn, Scarlett, Bellamy; sisters, Leone Meyer of Pipestone, MN, Lois (Tyson) Vanderwilt of Tracy, MN and many nieces and nephews.,

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Johnson; parents, sister Donna Klaus of Greeley, CO.