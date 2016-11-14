Ernest (Ernie) Edward Mekash, 91, of Greenbush, MN, was reunited with the love of his life, Rubie, when he passed away peacefully on the evening of November 6, 2016, surrounded by his family, at LifeCare Greenbush Manor in Greenbush, MN.

Ernest Mekash was born in Barto Township, Roseau County, MN to Joseph and Mary (Kulas) Mekash on June 28, 1925. He attended District 15 Country School, rural Greenbush. Ernie was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith.

At the age of 18, Ernie ventured to St. Paul, MN and worked at a meat packing plant for a year. Following that, he returned to the family farm in Barto Township and farmed with his parents, later moving to a farm near Roseau, MN. Ernie was united in marriage to Rubie Hendrickson on September 6, 1945, in Badger, MN where they made their rural home for 3 years. They were deeply devoted to each other, and were just a few months shy of celebrating 70 years together when Rubie passed away on January 11, 2015. There wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t miss her.

In 1950, they purchased the existing farmstead east of Greenbush, where they lived, worked and raised their family until moving into town in 1992 and subsequently retiring in 1998. Ernie was a lifelong farmer, raising wheat, sunflowers, barley, canola, sheep, beef and dairy cattle. He was a faithful steward of the land. His passion for farming was evident, even in his retirement years, when he made his daily trek to the farm to help wherever needed. At age 88, Ernie was still in the tractor cultivating the fields. He proudly worked side by side with his son, Dale, on the farm for over 40 years.

In addition to his love of the land and farming, family was of the utmost importance to him. He was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. So much so, that you would see Ernie and Rubie at countless activities supporting and cheering their grandchildren and great grandchildren on. For the last 20 + years, you could see them in the stands or at the fields on any given night.

Hunting was another passion that Ernie passed on to his sons and granddaughters. Much camaraderie and fellowship was had by the hunting crew over the years. It seems fitting that he passed during deer season, a time that he loved and cherished.

Card playing with his family and friends and visiting with neighbors and relatives were past times that brought fulfillment and joy to him. No matter how seasoned he was, he could still play a hand of cards like he was 20.

Ernie was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Board Member for 31 years for Farmer’s Co-op Ag Service, FKA Farmer’s Co-op Creamery Association. He also served as Supervisor on the Barnett Township Board for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Coleen Krohn of Wahpeton, ND; son, Dale (Shellie) Mekash of Greenbush, MN; nine grandchildren, Chad (Vera) Mekash, Tammy Blawat, Melony (James) Wicklund, Holly (Cole) Hokana, Jake (Arielle) Krohn, Ashley (Joe) Lambert, Kaley (Jakob) Heggedal, Toriana Mekash, and Carly Mekash; twelve great-grandchildren, Gary and Jesse Mekash, Luc, Eric and Isaac Wicklund, Braxton and Mia Hokana, Gus and Lulu Krohn, Matthew and Olivia Lambert and Baby Heggedal; two daughters-in-law, Karen (Gary) Lambert, and Bonnie (Jim) Harrington; one sister, Marci (Lowell) Mortrude; one brother-in-law, Glen (Loretta) Hendrickson; two sisters-in-law, Harriet Froemke and Gail (Alen) Sczcepanski, and many nieces and nephews.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rubie Mekash; one son, Major Gary Mekash (1979); one son-in-law, Steven Krohn (2014); brother, Emil Mekash; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Bev and Duane Penas, Anita Mekash, Thorphan Hendrickson and Ferdie Froemke; nephew and nieces, Michael Mekash, Joanne Mekash and Mary Jo Mekash.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 9:30 AM in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Father Luis Buitron, officiating. Musicians were; Jeanne Novacek, organist, Darcy Hasson, song leader & Jody Kirkeide, special music soloist. The Reader was Eric Wicklund and the Altar Servers were Kyle Stauffenecker & Andy Dostal. Eucharistic Ministers were John & Connie Stanislawski & Carrie Taggart. Gift Bearers were the grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Keith Szczepanski, Alan Truscinski, Clayton Troskey, Landon Olson, Rick Penas & Mark Johnson. Honorary Bearers were Ernie’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the Knights of Columbus.

Burial was in Blessed Sacrament Cemetery at Greenbush, with arrangements by Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.