Dale Brekke, 86, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at the Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Dale O. Brekke was born June 8, 1930 in rural Karlstad, MN the son of Walter and Mary (Samborski) Brekke. He grew up in rural Karlstad and attended country school there. He worked as a logger near Karlstad for a number of years, and also for area farmers. He served his country in the US Army from 1952-54 as a military police. He married Jeannette “Jean” Wallstrand on November 3, 1956 in Karlstad, MN. He worked for Harris Johnson Implement and for Amiot Hospital Supply as an Orthotist and Prosthetist. He then worked for the Medical Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Forks. He owned and operated Brekke Orthotic Services in East Grand Forks from 1982-1997. He proudly received his GED at the age of 40.

He is survived by his wife Jean of East Grand Forks, MN, children, Cindy Brekke of Lyons, CO, Aaron (Liz) Brekke of East Grand Forks, Melody Panyan of Aurora, MN, Elise Stannard of Alvarado, MN and Jeremy (Kelly) Brekke of Fargo, ND, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be given to the East Grand Forks Good Samaritan Center, East Grand Forks Food Shelf, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Choir Fund or the East Grand Forks Campbell Library.

Funeral Services: 2:30 PM, Sunday, November 20, 2016 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1:00 – 2:30 at the Church.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.