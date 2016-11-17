Lawrence F. Helt, 83

Lawrence F. Helt age 83 or East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Lawrence Frank Helt was born on October 7, 1933 at Grafton, ND to the parents of Frank and Marcella (Novak) Helt of Lankin, ND. He attended a one room school at Medford #84, and he completed Lankin High School in 3 years. He graduated from North Dakota State University and taught Vocational Agriculture at Alvarado, MN for one year before entering the United States Air Force as a Captain from ROTC in college. He completed Pilot Training at Bartow Air Base at Winter Haven, FL. He flew several different planes especially the B25 Mitchell. He taught at Mohall High School in Mohall, ND, and Lincoln High School and also the Vocational School in Thief River Falls, MN, NDSU in Ag. Education and earned his PHD from the University of Minnesota in 1982. He was Assistant State Supervisor of Vocational Agriculture at Bismarck and later Taught at Fort Berthold College in New Town, ND.

He married Adelaide Molland in 1955 at St. Anthony Church at Fargo, ND. They had four children, each born in a different state while in the Air Force. Adelaide passed away in 2001.

In his younger years he enjoyed riding ponies and horses as a family hobby and camping at the Lankin Dam. He enjoyed celebrating family birthdays and holidays. He was involved with successful FFA Chapters in State and National Competitions. He looked forward to meetings with The Golden Pioneers at Thief Rivers Falls and the Bible Study and the Knights of Columbus meetings in East Grand Forks, MN.

Lawrence is survived by his children, David of Union Grove, WI, Roberta (Ben) Wessolowski of Fargo, ND, Tim of Thief River Falls, MN and Bill of Fargo, ND; brother, Winslow (Mary) of Sacramento, CA; sisters, Barbara and Shirley of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Erin (Joe) Mattice of Appleton, WI, Nick (Melissa) of Racine, WI and Elsa Wessolowski of Fargo, ND and great-grandchildren, Killion, Elaine and Grayson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Adelaide and an infant brother Norman Helt.

Funeral Service: 10:30 AM on Monday, November 21, 2016 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a Rosery at 6:00 PM and a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Sunday, November 20, 2016 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Monday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment: St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery ~ Thief River Falls, MN

