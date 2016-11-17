More than winning the sash and crown

Madison Truscinski competed in the Miss North Star Pageant in Middle River, her first Miss America Scholarship Pageant, in 2014, but didn’t win the title or first runner-up or second runner-up honors. A 20-year old Greenbush native, Truscinski learned humbleness from this experience, but also experienced some negative feelings.

“I was not in it for the right reasons I don’t think,” Truscinski said about the first time she participated in this pageant.

She reexamined the main reason she was participating in these pageants and realized it shouldn’t be for the glitz and glamour that comes with winning the sash and the crown. It should be for what that crown and sash allow her to do– service-related activities– things she loves.

Overall enjoying her first Miss North Star pageant experience, she returned to vie for the 2016 Miss North Star Pageant title during the first semester of her college freshman year in fall 2015. She returned with a new outlook and platform, not “Music Therapy” like the previous Miss North Star pageant, but instead “Operation Embrace the Mirror,” focused on standing up to bullying. She won the Miss North Star title this time around.

“I wanted to earn the title and begin my pageant experience by representing my hometown,” Truscinski said. “Miss North Star represents Roseau, Kittson, and Marshall counties, and so I wanted to be part of the area that raised me.”

Truscinski discussed her entire pageant circuit experience, including her most recent pageant title, her current platform, and the support she receives competing.

Starting from the beginning of her pageant experience, Truscinski competed for Little Miss Greenbush and Junior Miss Greenbush in her younger years, winning the Junior Miss Greenbush title as a fourth grader. She didn’t compete in pageants again until vying for the 2015 Miss North Star Pageant in fall 2014.

After competing in her first Miss North Star pageant, she then participated in Miss St. Paul-Minneapolis in January 2015, before later vying for and winning the 2016 Miss North Star title. Winning this title made Truscinski eligible to compete in the Miss Minnesota pageant in June 2016– a 27-contestant event. She didn’t win this pageant, but thoroughly enjoyed the experience, including getting to know the other contestants and doing various service events, such as visits to the Minnesota Autism Center and the Minnesota Veteran’s Home.

This year she started participating in some Miss America pageants in North Dakota. On October 1, 2016, she competed in the Miss Grand Forks (N.D.) pageant. She won the evening gown portion, but didn’t win a title. Following the pageant, a judge sought Madison out and told her she needed to compete in the 2017 Miss State Capitol pageant in Bismarck, N.D., the next week. She also gave Truscinski some areas of her competition that needed improvements and said that, if she made those changes, she had a chance to win the Miss State Capitol pageant. She competed in and won this pageant on October 9, 2016, representing the Bismarck-Mandan area.

