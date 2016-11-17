River Walk Artists Gallery celebrates five years

A figure in the East Grand Forks art community will turn five years old this weekend, and is inviting the community to help celebrate.

Saturday afternoon, the River Walk Artists Gallery will host a fifth anniversary party in celebration of its time in the Riverwalk Centre.

“We want to celebrate the fact that this is a place for local artists,” said Mary Ann Laxen, one of the gallery’s founders and contributing artists. “It’s really the only one on the east side of the river.”

The fifth anniversary celebration will include live music from Grand Forks band Penumbra, food and beverages, as well as drawings for prizes. A booth for children to create art with their families will be set up also, according to Laxen.

