East Grand Forks man facing six counts related to November 12 incident

Austin Daniel Gerszewski, 23 of East Grand Forks is facing six counts related to a weekend incident in which the vehicle he was driving struck several residences resulting in estimated damages in the tens of thousands of dollars.

On Saturday, November 12, at approximately 5:19 pm, the East Grand Forks Police Department received numerous calls stating that a vehicle had just driven into a residence in the 700 block of 5th Ave SE.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that two residences had been struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gerszewski. Gerszewski admitted to officers that he was too fast and consuming alcohol prior to driving. Gerszewski was then put through a series of field sobriety tests and was eventually arrested for DWI. Gerszewski later provided a breath sample of .20 BAC, the legal limit is .08 BAC.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident. Gerszewski is facing two counts of third degree DWI, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, allow open container in a motor vehicle, and driving without insurance. The two counts of driving while impaired carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $3000.00 fine each.