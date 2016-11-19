ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID WATER TREATMENT PLANT AND WATER DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM SCADA UPGRADE EAST GRAND FORKS, MINNESOTA

The Water, Light, Power and Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, will receive sealed bids for the furnishing of all labor, tools, materials and equipment necessary for SCADA System Upgrade until 10:00 A.M., December 13, 2016 at the office of the Water, Light, Power Building Commission of the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud by the Secretary of the Commission and the Engineer. The bids will then be tabulated and considered by the Commission at The Water and Light Commission Meeting at 5:00 p.m. on December 15, 2016. The Information for Bids, Form of Contract, Form of Bid, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond and other Contract Documents may be examined at the following:

Office of the Water, Light, Power and Building Commission

600 Demers Avenue

East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721

Office of Widseth Smith Nolting Consulting Engineers

1600 Central Ave. N.E.

East Grand Forks, Minnesota 56721

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.wsn.us.com by clicking on Bidding Documents in the upper right hand corner or at www.questcdn.com by inputting Quest project #4736965 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading and working with this digital project information. You may download the digital plan documents electronically for $30.00. An optional paper set of project documents is also available from Cadd/Engineering Supply (CES). Please contact CES’s Repro Dept at (763) 560-9098 or (800) 831-8587 for pricing, payment, and any questions. If you choose a paper copy you will get addenda as paper copies and will be charged for the printing costs The plan holders list and bid results will be posted on the Widseth Smith Nolting website, www.widsethsmithnolting.com. The work to be done on this project “SCADA System Upgrade”, shall consist of the following estimated major items. 1 LS – SCADA System Upgrade The work on this project is required to be started within 10 days after the Notice to Proceed is given to the Contractor and such work is required to be completed by July 30, 2017. The bids will be awarded based upon the lowest, responsible and responsive bidder. No bid will be considered unless sealed, filed with the Administrator and accompanied by a certified check, bid bond or cashier’s check, payable to the Secretary of Commission in the sum of at least five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, such deposit or check or amount of Bidder’s Bond to be forfeited to the municipality in the event that the successful bidder shall fail to enter into a contract awarded to him in accordance with the terms of his bid. Bids shall be marked as to indicate: Name of Bidder: “Bid on SCADA System Upgrades” to be opened 10:00 A.M., December 13, 2016. “A contractor responding to this solicitation document shall submit to the city a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.” (Form C-452) “The term ‘responsible contractor’ as used in this solicitation document means a contractor as defined in Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.” “Any prime contractor or subcontractor that does not meet criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3 or fails to verify that it meets those criteria is not a responsible contractor and is not eligible to be awarded the construction contract for the project or to perform work on the project.” “A false statement under oath verifying compliance with any of the minimum criteria shall render the prime contractor or subcontractor that makes the false statement ineligible to be awarded a construction contract on the project and may result in termination of a contract awarded to a prime contractor or subcontractor that submits a false statement.” “A prime contractor shall submit to the city copies of the signed verifications of compliance from all subcontractors of any tier pursuant to Minnesota Statues, section 16C.285, subdivision 3, clause 7.” The Water, Light, Power and Building Commission reserves the right to hold all bids for a period of 60 days after the date fixed for the opening thereof and to reject any bid, or bids, or all bids and to waive any irregularities. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the open thereof. By Order of the Water, Light, Power and Building Commission 600 Demers Avenue PO Box 322 East Grand Forks, MN 56721

(November 23 & 30, 2016)