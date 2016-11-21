Grace Margaret Doran, 96, of Cambridge, MN formerly of Greenbush passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2016 at the Commons at GracePointe Crossing.

She was born October 11, 1920 in Crookston, Minnesota one of six children to Joseph and Mary (Ramond) LaCombe. Grace grew up in Mentor, MN, where she graduated from Mentor High School.

On June 5, 1941 she was united in marriage to Elmer Doran at the Catholic Church in Mentor. They would make their home in Greenbush and raise their two sons. When the boys were older, Grace clerked at Sather’s Clothing Store in Mentor.

After Grace and Elmer retired, they remained in Greenbush and wintered 26 years in Harlingen, Texas at Sunshine Park. In 2009 they moved to Cambridge to be near their son Dennis.

She enjoyed gardening, playing cards, dancing, and traveling. She and Elmer made trips to Hawaii, Alaska and a Caribbean Cruise. Grace was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenbush and was active in the Ladies Aide, as well as a member of the Royal Neighbors. She also volunteered reading to elementary students at the school in Harlingen Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Elaine Dunlap, brother Willard LaCombe. Grace in survived by her husband Elmer, sons Gerald Doran of Puyallup, WA, Dennis Doran of Cambridge, MN, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, sister Marilyn Bruggeman of Annandale, brothers Dailord LaCombe of Spokane, WA, Joseph LaCombe of San Diego, CA, as well as many other relatives and friends.

A Private Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment will be in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.