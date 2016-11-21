Harry Gust, 86

Harry W. Gust was born on March 11, 1929 to Max and Rose (Homolka) Gust in a car on the way to the hospital in Racine, WI. He moved along with his parents to Poplar Grove Township where he went to school at Grass Lake through the 8th grade. He then worked for Kiene and Bogestad farms, he also cut pulp wood in the winter. Harry worked various other jobs before he started welding at Polaris Industries in Roseau, MN, where he would later retire.

The most enjoyment Harry had in life was all the time he spent trapping pocket gophers. He also enjoyed making bird houses, drawing, polka music, dancing, going to Rollog, MN and watching EWTN. He spent many hours playing his favorite board game, Aggravation with family or anyone willing to play. Harry was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located in Poplar Grove Township. He was a member there for many years until joining Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseau, MN. Harry moved to Elderbush in 2004 in Greenbush, MN and then to Northern Horizons in Roseau, MN in 2011. On May 21 he broke a couple of ribs and was flown to the hospital in Grand Forks, ND, that was his first time in a plane, he was 87. He then moved into the Karlstad Care Center before finally returning to Roseau, MN and living at LifeCare Roseau Manor.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Baby Boy Gust, Max “Bud” Gust; numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his siblings, Joe (Joy) Gust of Strathcona, MN, Betty (Dallas) Erickson of Greenbush, MN, Tony (Marcella) Gust of Strathcona, MN, Dorothy (special friend, Jim) Pesch of Grand Forks, ND; he is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and 4 step-nieces and nephews, plus numerous grand nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 21st at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseau. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at Gust National Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com