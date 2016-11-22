Alvin L. Anderson, 88, of Stephen, MN, formerly of Buxton, ND passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Tamarac Senior Living Center in Stephen, MN. Andy was the son of the late Andrew and Ruth (Swanson) Anderson and was born on March 10, 1928 in Lincoln Township of Marshall County where he grew up and attended school in Strandquist, MN. He was united in marriage to Hazel L. Steedley on March 8, 1951 in Fort Benning, GA where he was stationed in the United States Army. The couple moved to Karlstad, MN, where they farmed and later resided in Lancaster, MN, where they raised their three children and Andy managed the Lancaster Elevator. In 1977, they moved to Baudette, MN, where Andy managed the Williams Elevator. After wrapping up his career as an elevator manager, the couple retired and resided in Buxton, ND. Grandpa Andy was a “jack of all trades.” Whether he was tinkering in his garage doing wood work, out in his beautiful garden picking vegetables and handing them out to local residents, or spending time with close family and friends fishing or hunting, he was always on the go and more than willing to help anyone in need. In his later years, Grandpa Andy enjoyed putting puzzles together (over 76,000 puzzle pieces altogether) and also planting rows upon rows of sweet corn for his family and friends. He never asked for anything in return but instead would find homemade pies, cookies, and even meals left at his door for him as a thank you. Grandpa Andy had a big heart and loved to spend time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He never had anything bad to say and was someone you could talk to about anything without worrying he would judge you. If we all could be half as kind and sweet as he was, the world would be a better place. Andy will be greatly missed by his children: Linda (Fred) Kloster, Grand Forks, ND; Gary (Linda) Anderson, Thief River Falls, MN; and Kathy (Wade) Levenhagen, Lancaster, MN; grandkids: Cory (Amy) Helland, Jamie (Sara) Kloster, Nick (Kaylee) Kloster, Lynel (Brad) Svir, Andrew Anderson, Jeremy (Vanessa) Anderson, Brian (Courtney) Anderson, Michael (Page) Roman, and Brittany (Tyler) Swenson and great-grandkids: Alexa, Chloe, Gracie, Kaela, Isaac, Caleb, Mallory, Levi, Jared, Madison, Nick, Tevin, Justin, Raegan, Owen, Evangeline, and Teagan; sisters: Fern Brevik and Marion Johnson; brothers: Roy (Emo) Anderson, Adolph Anderson, Francis (Marlys) Anderson, in addition to nieces and nephews and numerous other relatives. Andy was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a granddaughter: Wendy Sue; two sisters: Alice Vik and Edna Berg; a brother: Elmer Anderson; brothers-in-law: Robert Vik, Norman Berg, Merle Brevik, and Boyd Johnson and a sister-in-law: Joyce Anderson. Visitation: Will be from 3–4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2016 with a 4 p.m. public prayer service at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Buxton, ND, and resumes one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2016, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Buxton, ND. Military Honors: May-Port Honor Guard and the North Dakota Military Funeral Honors. Burial: Will be in the Immanuel Cemetery East, Buxton, ND. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.bakerfuneral.com (Baker Funeral Home, Mayville, ND)