ASEC Board of Directors’ Meeting Minutes October 18, 2016

Vice Chairman Bruer called the regular meeting of the Board of Directors for the Area Special Education Cooperative to order at 9:30 a.m. at the Blue Moose Restaurant, East Grand Forks, MN. Board Members present were Brian Clarke, Evan Hanson, Jim Guetter, Randy Bruer, Chris Mills, Kevin Ricke, Rob Nudell, Shawn Yates and Lon Jorgensen. Mike Kolness and Bill Walters were absent. Gary Jones, Julie Aumock, and Becky Conati were also present. MONTHLY REPORTS: Motion by Guetter, seconded by Mills to approve the September 20, 2016 board meeting minutes as presented. UC Jones said that the lane placement action item for Kris MacGregor did not need board action. Mills explained that Kris MacGregor resigned six years ago and was offered a contract withextended days to return to ASEC. During negotiations with ASEC staff, it was noted that the rate of compensation is equal to the PHD Step 16 salary. The placement of Kris McGregor at this rate on the schedule is based on administrative discretion, used strictly to negotiate compensation increases as part of the certified negotiating unit, and does not reflect a lane change or recognition of a PhD. Motion by Nudell, seconded by Jorgenson to approve the agenda as modified deleting Action Item b. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Nudell to approve the October 2016 bill run totaling $96,516.27 including check numbers 41017-41095 and the Expenditure/Revenue Report ending September 30, 2016. UC Jones stated that the budget will be presented next month so that it will be more accurate after negotiations are settled. CORRESPONDENCE/REPORTS & DISCUSSION ITEMS: Jones reviewed the audit with members. He also shared a spreadsheet that Fredstrom prepared listing each district and the formula that the state department will use for state funding beginning this fiscal year. Aumock reviewed the definition of FAPE with members and told them about a new service delivery model that speech-language pathologists are beginning to implement around the state. Jones told members about the principals’ meeting on November 21 and topics for the agenda. Mills presented the staff proposals for the 2015-2017 and 2017-2019 Master Agreements that include 5%for 15-16, 2% for 16-17, 4% for 17-18, and 3% for 18-19. Health insurance agreements include a $1500 taxable payment to staff for 15-16 insurance, a $1500 increase in contribution for 16-17 and another $1500 increase for 17-18 to reach a $9500 cap towards the premium. This same cap applies to the employees’ HSA account. ACTION ITEMS: Motion by Nudell, seconded by Guetter to approve the 2016-2017 ASEC Seniority List as presented. UC Motion by Mills, seconded by Ricke to approve the 16-17 Sign Language Interpreter contract with JoHanna Crotty, the 16-17 Arabic Language Interpreter contract with Metro Interpreters’ Resource Center, and the 16-17 agreement with the Win-E-Mac School District for PHD consultant services. UC Motion by Guetter, seconded by Jorgenson to approve the 2015-1016 audit by Brady Martz, UC Motion by Jorgenson, seconded by Ricke to approve the 2015-2017 ASEC Master Agreement as presented. UC Motion by Hanson, seconded by Yates to approve the 2017-2019 ASEC Master Agreement as presented. UC The October meeting was scheduled for Monday, November 21 at the ASEC Meeting Room in East Grand Forks. Motion by Mills, seconded by Clarke to adjourn the meeting at 10:45 a.m. Rebecca L. Conati, Administrative Assistant Evan Hanson, Governing Board Clerk (November 23, 2016)