Canvassing Board Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 November 16, 2016, 6:30 p.m. Staff Workroom, Karlstad, MN The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Wikstrom at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. Members Burkel, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Swenson, Chair Wikstrom, Superintendent/Principal Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. Member Koland introduced the following resolution and moved for its adoption: RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2358, as follows: It is hereby found, determined and declared that the special election of the voters of the district held on November 8, 2016, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 1487 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of (three) school board members for four year term vacancies caused by expiration of term on December 31, 2016. Results are as follows: Four Year Term Denise Sollund 787 Steve Murray 745 Jenica Swenson 743 Write-ins 44 Denise Sollund, Stephen M. Murray and Jenica Swenson having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four year terms beginning January 1, 2017. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. The chair and the clerk are hereby authorized to execute certificates of election on behalf of the school board and Independent School District No. 2358 to the above candidates. The clerk of the school board is hereby directed to deliver the certificates to the persons entitled thereto personally or by certified mail. The clerk is hereby directed to enclose with the certificate a form of acceptance of office and oath of office. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Board Member Burkel and upon a vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Wikstrom, Burkel, Swenson, Olson, Sollund, Murray & Koland and the following voted against the same: None whereupon said motion was declared duly passed and adopted. Member Swenson moved, Member Sollund seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk________________________________ 54