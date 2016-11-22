Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

Strong late fall fishing continues for anglers who have been out. Deer hunting and colder temps have kept many off of the water but now is excellent fishing if you dress warm! Many hawg walleyes reaching over 30″ boated. Lots of fish all along south shore from the gap to Morris Point to Rocky Point. 15-20 feet of water is seeing great action. Bring lots of bait. Walleyes, sauger, and perch in the mix. Ice fishing looking good with ice forming on bays. We still need a cold snap to begin locking things up, but getting closer.

Good numbers of walleyes remain in river. Some will stay all winter, others will make their way out to the lake we believe starting in late December. Excellent river fishing continues. Walleyes are in 10-25 feet of water. Jig and a shiner is best tactic with bright colors or glow. .

Up at the Northwest Angle, walleyes going strong in 10-30′. Jig and a minnow producing limits. Fishing remains excellent for the hearty that are still getting out. Most resorts preparing for ice fishing. Ice forming in back bays and harbors. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.