NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE/Paul Reihart and Raeanne Reinhart

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: MORTGAGOR(S): Paul Reihart and Raeanne Reinhart, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association by assignment recorded on June 18, 2012 as Document Number A000675634 in the Office of the County Recorder of Polk County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association by assignment recorded on June 23, 2014 as Document Number A000690102 in the Office of the County Recorder of Polk County, Minnesota. ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $63,000.00 DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 19, 2009 DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on March 24, 2009 as Document Number A000652232 in the Office of the County Recorder of Polk County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $50,105.40 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Block Eleven (11), Townsite of Crookston, Minnesota, Polk County, Minnesota STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 720 MAIN ST N, CROOKSTON, MN 56716 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk County, Minnesota TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Bremer Bank, National Association RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Seterus, Inc. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 82.00237.00 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100073982306575688 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, Minnesota to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2017. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: November 16, 2016 FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Mortgagee THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A. By: /s/ Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq. N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. *Curt N. Trisko, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee The Academy Professional Building 25 North Dale Street St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (16-1645-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (November 23, 30, December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016, & January 4, 2017