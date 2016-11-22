Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 November 16, 2016, 7:00 p.m. Staff Room, Karlstad, MN The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Wikstrom at 7:00 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Swenson, Chair Wikstrom, Superintendent Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. “We Are Proud Of …” • We are proud of our students who participated in the math contest in Bemidji. The tests were very challenging, but we are happy with the results for our first time going! Out of 331 students that took the senior high exam, only 18 kids did better than our top place finisher! Way to go Sarah Budziszewski! Our top 3 finishers for the 9th and 10th grade exam were Steven Murray, Jade Spilde, and Hailey Barth. Our top 3 finishers for the 11th and 12th grade exam were Sarah Budziszewski, Tucker Krantz, and Sara Wollin. • We are proud of the New Inductees to the Tri County Chapter of the National Honor Society: Sarah Budziszewski, Sara Wollin, Tucker Krantz, Beau Spilde, Brita Swenson, and Ali Undeberg. Returning members are: Naomi Budziszewski, Claire Koland, Jaelyn Spilde, and Adam Thompson. • We are proud of Mrs. Novacek for organizing the Veterans Day program and everyone who made it a memorable service. Many veterans and community members were in attendance. It was wonderful to see a packed gym showing honor to our local veterans! • We are proud of the nineteen students that attended the Northland Honor Choir on Nov. 4, 2016. They worked hard in preparing the music beforehand by meeting twice a week during lunch, and were excellent leaders and role models throughout the day. These students attended the day: Naomi Budziszewski, Sarah Budziszewski, Morgan Lindgren, Missy Hudson, Jade Spilde, Dariann Wikstrom, Ellia Bass, Hailey Barth, Alayna Peterson, Hannah Kasprowicz, Reed Foss, Beau Walz, Christopher Bristlin, Adam Thompson, Zach Undeberg, Tucker Krantz, Stephen Budziszewski, Stephen Murray, and Colton Newell. Adam Thompson and Naomi Budziszewski were also selected as outstanding soloists and performed their vocal solos during the concert. • We are proud of Grades 6-12 for,” giving back” to the community, during Community Service Day! Member Swenson moved and Member Burkel seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC Member Sollund moved and Member Swenson seconded to approve the minutes of the October 19, 2016 Regular Meeting. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Swenson seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year GENERAL $42,804.61 $23,145.09 FOOD SERVICE 9,351.88 6,047.69 COMMUNITY SERVICE 1,322.30 2,945.19 DEBT REDEMPTION 58,160.00 58,160.00 TOTAL $111,638.79 $90,297.97 Visitors present were Jane Schindele and Gretchen Baker. Member Burkel moved and Member Swenson seconded to certify all Bus Drivers have received the necessary training to be in compliance with State statutes. UC Member Burkel moved and Member Sollund seconded to increase game worker pay rates as documented in the superintendent’s office. UC Dean of Students Amb reported on the following: Conferences; GIS Day with Kyle Wikstrom; End of Quarter; Title I Schoolwide Activities Director Amb reported on the following: Solo Competition at Tri-County; GBB has started; BBB will start on Monday; Hockey has started; Coaches Hired; Baseball; Game Worker Pay Superintendent Sorgaard reported on the following: Seniority List; MSBA Conference January 12 & 13; Truth In Taxation – December 6 at 6:00 p.m.; Ordered Ford Transit from C & M Ford; Tentative Early Out on January 23; Tentative – Adding a Para for Title I & Para for Special Ed Board Reports: NWRIC: None Region I: Member Koland reported on the October 27th meeting. Member Koland moved and Member Swenson seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk _____________________ Next Meeting: December 21 at 7:00 p.m. 54