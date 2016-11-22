Special Board of Education Meeting World’s Best Workforce Tri-County School District 2358 November 16, 2016, 7:30 p.m. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Wikstrom at 7:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members Burkel, Koland, Murray, Olson, Sollund, Swenson, Chair Wikstrom, Superintendent Sorgaard and Dean of Students Amb were present. Visitors: Jane Schindele & Gretchen Baker District #2358 Goals as adopted November 17, 2015. 1. All children in our school district will start school ready to learn with the ability to read at grade level by 3rd grade. (WBWF goals 2a, 2b) 2. The school district will continue to close the achievement gap in reading and mathematics. (WBWF goals 2c) 3. The school district will offer a challenging, rigorous, and relevant curriculum that includes basic skills/knowledge, career exploration, and college level opportunities. (WBWF goals 2d, 2e) 4. Teachers will have access to the professional development and technology needed to help them prepare all their students for the future. 5. Our school will ensure that all students learn to use their minds well so they may be prepared for responsible citizenships, further learning, and productive employment in our modern economy. (WBWF goals 2d) 6. Our school will provide a violence and drug free environment for all students, staff and administration, offering a disciplined environment conducive to learning. Discussion was held. Member Burkel moved, Member Swenson seconded to adjourn at 8:30 p.m. Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk_______________________. 54