Next door neighbors: Presentation on Somali culture aims to bridge cultural gaps in the community

Deka Ali has many stories to tell as a Somali refugee living in East Grand Forks, stories she hopes will bring the community closer together by breaking down cultural barriers.

Last Wednesday, Ali shared her story as she hosted a presentation on Somali history and culture at the Campbell Library.

Ali, who works with the school district as a bilingual liaison, feels a responsibility to act as a “bridge between communities,” and hopes to address curiosity East Grand Forks residents may have about their Somali neighbors.

“My main goal is that I just want to make sure that everybody understands, because when something is new, people are curious,” said Ali. “There’s a fear there… there’s so many things.”

