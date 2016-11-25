Bernard Semeling, 80

Bernard Semeling, age 80, of Nielsville, MN, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2016, at the Sanford Palliative Care Center in Fargo, ND.

Bernard was born on October 3, 1936, in Halstad, MN, the son of the late Bernt and Stella (Salveson) Semeling. He grew up on the family farm in Shelly, MN, and attended country school and Climax High School. When he was 16 he worked and stayed at the Calmer Johnson farm near Beltrami, MN. He joined the US Army from 1955 to 1958 where he served 13 months in the Korean War. On January 3, 1959, he and Judith Englestad were married at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Nielsville, MN. After they were married they then moved to Seattle, WA, for 14 months where Bernard worked for a landscaping company. It was here that their daughter, Lynnette, was born and afterwards the three of them moved back to Nielsville and then to Shelly where they bought a home and lived for 6 years. In this time another daughter, Pamela, was born. Bernard worked as a milk truck driver and at the Englestad farm in his spare time. The family again then moved to Seattle for about 4 years where they purchased a home and Bernard worked for Boeing. Afterward, they returned to live on a farm east of Shelly and he worked back at the Englestad farm. Their third daughter, Beth, was born here. In 1973 the 5 of them moved to a farm east of Nielsville, MN, where Bernard lived for the rest of his life.

They had enjoyed 16 plus years going to Arizona in the winters making new friends. Bernard enjoyed four wheeling, hunting, fishing, Nascar racing, and snowmobiles. He was always building or tinkering on something. His latest project was a “Man Cave” that he was able to camp out in this summer with 3 of his great-grandsons.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith Semeling of Nielsville, MN; daughters, Lynnette Seaburg of Dilworth, MN; Pamela (Tim) Nelson of Bellevue, NE; and Beth (Todd) Abrahamson of Duluth, MN; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchild; brothers, Oris (Mary) Semeling of Seattle, WA and Ron Semeling of Lynnwood, WA; and sister, Estelle Morley of Lynnwood, WA; brother-in-law, DuWayne Engelstad of Nielsville, MN as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernt and Stella Semeling; son-in-law, Jeff Seaburg; 2 sisters-in-law, Yvonne Engelstad and Ona Semeling

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Friday, December 2, 2016 in St. Petri Lutheran Church, Nielsville, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Thursday, December 1, 2016 in St. Petri Lutheran Church in Nielsville, MN and also one hour prior Funeral Service on Friday in the church.

Interment: St. Petri Cemetery ~ Nielsville, MN

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota