Capturing more than a photo

Ever wondered how the photographer got the newborn to sleep and lay in that peaceful, picturesque pose? It takes more than just waiting for them to sleep and posing them in that position. For photographer Alicia Magner, she enjoys working to get newborns into such positions, incorporating little outfits and props, such as Cinderella carriages with girls and military tanks with boys, and capturing their detail— their tiny squishy bodies, faces, and lips.

“To get them to sleep, you have to really make sure that they’re close, know your smell, know that they’re safe,” Magner said. “So to get them safe (and) comfortable to where they’re going to sleep, you really have to show them love and that helps to calm them to pose them, and to get the picture.”

The only downside to capturing photos is constantly getting peed on, but Magner accepts this, knowing it comes with the territory.

Magner has run her business Alicia Magner Photography for the last three years, running it out of her studio on 311 North Labree in Thief River Falls, Minn., for the last two years. She discussed her photography business, from how she first started and what she enjoys most about her job to what types of photography she provides.

Always having a camera in hand, Magner didn’t discover the interest to pursue it as a business until her husband Justin was deployed to Iraq about eight years ago. Justin told her to find a hobby, so she, “extremely anxious” with this deployment, wouldn’t worry about him. She bought a camera and soon heard about a cute baby contest at the Marshall County Fair.

“I had a one-year old at the time, so I took her picture, and I was kind of decent at it. So then about eight years ago I guess that contest was and since then I’ve just kind of fiddled around (with photography) and three years ago it (my business) just really took off.”

From when she started three years ago, business has continually grown. In her first year, she took photos of a few families every other weekend. In her second year, she had almost every weekend booked, and in this third year, she is booked everyday.

“It’s nice to know that people appreciate how hard I work,” Magner said.

Magner offers a variety of photos options. She takes birth, newborn, children, family, engagement, wedding, high school senior, and boudoir photography—risqué photos woman take as a gift to their husband or significant other.

