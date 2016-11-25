Marian Lillian Sjoberg, 75

Marian Lillian Sjoberg of Badger, MN passed away on November 13, 2016 at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND at the age of 75.

Marian was born on December 2, 1940 in Roseau, MN to Lillian (Sluka) and Albert Jaenicke. She grew up in rural Roseau and graduated from Roseau High School in 1960. She married John Sjoberg Jr. on December 2, 1961 at First Lutheran Church in Roseau. They moved to Badger, MN, where Marian worked as a babysitter and as a waitress at the Corner Café for many years.

Marian was very active in Our Redeemers Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School and serving with the ladies aide. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, fishing and camping. She was well-known for her delicious donuts. Many hours were spent playing cards and bingo; and fishing on Lake of the Woods. Marian always took care of others. She will be remembered as a caregiver for all generations of people.

She is survived by her husband, John Jr. of Badger, MN; children, Patricia Klabo of New London, MN, J. Hamlin Sjoberg III of Minneapolis, and Marianna Sjoberg of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Matthew, Breanna and Shane; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Kiersten, Londyn and Chapmyn ; siblings, Donald (Joanne) Jaenicke of Kokomo, IN, Eunice (Gene) Millner of Roseau, Glen (Marlys) Jaenicke of Roseau, Duane (Bev) Jaenicke of Roseau, Debra (Joel) Wensloff of Wannaska, Frank (Kathy) Jaenicke of Roseau and Dale (Jodi) Jaenicke of Roseau. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; and infant sisters, Delsie and Delores.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 19th at 11 AM at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church in Badger. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at the Badger City Cemetery.

