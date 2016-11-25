The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association (FRGRRA) host annual Christmas Tree Cutting on Saturday, December 3

The Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association (FRGRRA) will host their annual Christmas Tree Cutting on Saturday, December 3, from 9:00 am until 3:30 pm, at the south-central portion of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge (formerly the Lee Nursery) on Highway 32. Signs will be up along the highway, marking the location. Participants will need to stop at the Glacial Ridge Project Office, located 3 miles south of US Highway 2 on Highway 32, (5.5 miles west of Mentor) to register and get a map to the tree cutting site. The Friends group will have coffee, hot apple cider and cookies available for this fun, family event. Please ensure that children are dressed appropriately for the weather.

A variety of conifers, including long-needled pine and short-needled spruce trees will be available for hand cutting only. Bring a hand saw (no chainsaws allowed) to cut your own tree. A few hand saws will be available, for those who do not have their own. Tree sizes range from small to tall – something for everyone! Volunteers will be available to assist with tree cutting and tie-down, if requested.

This activity is part of an ongoing effort to remove non-native trees from a portion of Glacial Ridge Refuge. The reduction of the planted conifer stands is an important Refuge management objective. These areas will eventually be restored to their historic tallgrass prairie habitat.

Donations received for trees go to the FRGRRA to further their mission of promoting a better understanding, appreciation, and accessibility of both Glacial Ridge and Rydell National Wildlife Refuges for people of all ages and abilities.

In case of a winter storm on December 2, the tree cutting will be held the following Saturday, December 10th, with the same hours. Information will available by calling 218-687-2229 extension 10.