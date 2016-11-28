Marie Elaine (Hjelmen) Hill, 87

Marie Elaine (Hjelmen) Hill, age 87, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2016, at Woodside Village in Grand Forks, ND.

Marie was born on December 12, 1928, in Northwood, ND, the daughter of the late Abraham and Betty Hjelmen. She was raised on the family farm and attended country school. Afterwards she worked at the hospital in Grand Forks, ND, and it is there that she met James Hill. They were united in marriage on March 12, 1949, in Bemidji, MN. They made their home in Grand Forks, ND. She worked at various jobs and then finally for Simplot until her retirement in the early 1990’s.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Eunice (Byron) Miller of Grand Forks, ND. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hill; parents, Abraham and Betty Jelmen; son, James Hill; and all of her brothers and sisters.

Funeral Service: 2:00 pm ~ Monday, November, 28, 2016 at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in East Grand Forks, MN.

