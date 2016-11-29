Allan Walsh, 83, of Badger, MN, died on Thursday, November 24, 2016 in LifeCare Roseau Manor in Roseau, MN.

Allan Andrew Walsh, was born March 24, 1933 at home in Stokes Township, rural Badger, MN, to parents James Sr. & Helen (Witzman) Walsh. He attended country school near his home and later Badger School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 in the signal corps and was a telephone lineman, serving in Germany.

He married Delores Brula on September 15, 1956 at Gilbert, MN.

Allan was a certified welder and a farmer. He farmed grain, milked cows and raised Angus beef. Earlier he drove truck on the Iron Range. He worked for Polaris Industries in the Welding and Maintenance Departments, and for Marvin Windows. Allan was an active member of his community. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Badger, Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, Life Member & Past-Commander of the V.F.W., Life Member of the 4 Seasons in Roseau and a Foster Grandparent. He enjoyed welding, farming, hunting and spending time with his family.

Allan will be remembered for his quick wit, comical phrases, rhymes and jingles. One of his favorite sayings was that he could mend anything, even broken hearts. His children remember dancing with their Dad in the barn when milking cows, going on night drives and he always had a good story to tell. Allan was eager to teach his grandchildren his welding skills and was a patient teacher to them and to the students at Badger School where he was a beloved Foster Grandparent. Allan was very patriotic and was proud of his military service. He was also proud of his family and his Irish heritage, and on occasion would entertain them by dancing a jig. During hunting season, the grandkids couldn’t wait to show Grandpa their deer as he was so excited and proud of them. Grandpa Al always had his signature pink candies to hand out to the grandkids, and more recently, dum dum suckers.

Allan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Delores. Seven children: Charlie (Julie) Walsh of Badger, Corinne (Frank) Dostal of Badger, Gail (Craig) Johnson of Jewell, Iowa, Leanne (Ducer) Berger of Badger, Dan (Mary) Walsh of Glenwood, MN, Jessica (Murray) Jacobson of Greenbush & Brian (Shelly) Walsh of Badger.

23 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Siblings: Luella Walsh of Rio Grande City, Texas, Jeanette (Richard) Eklund of Alexandria, MN, Leonard (Ellen) Walsh of Oregon, Helen Hlucny of Greenbush & sister-in-law Phyllis Walsh of Badger.

He was preceded in death by a stillborn granddaughter, Sarah Berger, a stillborn great-granddaughter, Livee Walsh, his parents, brothers: Jim & George and baby Charles Walsh. Sisters: Sarah Johnson, Pauline Shafer, Mary Monsrud, Brothers-in-law: Roy Johnson, Roy Hlucny & Allen Shafer.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, November 28 at 10:30 AM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger, MN with Father John Kleinwachter, officiating.

Military Honors were provided by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard.

Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Badger. Funeral Arrangements were with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.