William “Willie” Schmalz, 87, of Badger, MN, died on Thursday, November 24, 2016 at his home in Badger.

William Christ Schmalz was born February 5, 1929 at Killdeer, ND to parents Frank & Eva (Kowis) Schmalz. He grew up and attended schools in North Dakota. Willie broke horses and worked on ranches in his younger years.

He married the love of his life, Evelyn Veverka on December 26, 1950.

In 1951, he boarded a train for Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for Army training for the Korean War. After his discharge, he worked in a warehouse in Dickinson, ND, and on the Davis Ranch at Killdeer. In 1953, he started work with Moss Trucking at Tioga, ND and moved his family there. Later they moved to Keene, ND, where they started their ranch.

In 1968, he gave up his oil field work and moved to Caribou, MN to become a full time rancher. It was successful and the tradition is still carried on today by their son & grandson & their families.

Willie & Evelyn retired from the Caribou ranch in 1993 and moved to Badger, MN where they enjoyed their retirement years, traveling in their RV, fishing and dancing. Willie’s favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, dancing, watching TV and keeping Evelyn happy.

Willie was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion.

Willie is survived by his wife of 65 years—Evelyn. Children—Deb (David) Dokken of Greenbush, MN, Blaine “Butch” (Faye) Schmalz of Lancaster, MN, Kay Wallace of Badger, Billie (Bob) Krieg of Tupelo, OK & Darla (Les) Wallenberg of Lancaster, MN.

Grandchildren—Becky Ylitalo, Mindy Berger, Darby Dokken, Amy Rominski, Kelsey Stenmark, Cody Schmalz, Wendy Fredrickson, Angie Sobolik, Amanda Harris, Klint Mahne & Hunter Wallace.

Great-Grandchildren—Trevor Grand, Alex & Maisy Ylitalo, Ali & Tylor Berger, Kayla Hagen, Anna Marie Dokken, Grant, Garrett & Greta Rominski, Siri, Joie, Kiefer, Brynlee & Soren Stenmark, Ty & Tayah Schmalz, Courtney, Payton & Sophie Fredrickson, Carter & Brody Sobolik, Ahviana, Bishop & Adalyah Harris

Two great-great-grandchildren—Raven & Jemma.

Sisters—Annabell (Gerry) Weber of Dickinson, ND & Elaine (John) Buresh of Towner, ND.

He was preceded in death by a baby son—Brian, Grandchildren—Stacy Wallenberg & Jody Schmalz, his parents, and brother—LaVern.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger, MN with Father John Kleinwachter, officiating.

Military Honors were by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard.

Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Badger with funeral arrangements by Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.