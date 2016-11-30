Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

The walleyes continue to chow in the lake and river. Some very good days recently with a strong bite in the morning and evening. Those who have not put away the boat are getting rewarded. Many hawg walleyes reaching over 28″ boated. South shore from the gap to Morris Point to Rocky Point strong. Walleye and saugers good numbers in 15-20 feet of water. Bring lots of bait as anglers are going through multiple packages of frozen shiners. Ice fishing on its way as bays are just about iced over. Cold snap in forecast start of next week.

Shiner run continues in river and walleyes are staying right along with them. Terrific river fishing. Walleyes are in 10-25 feet of water. Jig and a shiner is best tactic with bright colors or glow.

Up at the Northwest Angle, walleyes going strong in 10-30′ and crappies in 30′. Jig and a minnow producing limits. Fishing remains excellent for those who can get out as there is scattered ice in bay and marinas. Most resorts preparing for ice fishing. Ice forming in back bays and harbors. Resorts and ice fishing reservations at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.