Increased valuations triggered by housing sales

Homeowners around Karlstad were surprised to see significant increases on their proposed property valuations from Kittson County last week.

While the valuations included typical adjustments from the county, the factor that caused the biggest increase: housing sales in Karlstad.

Kittson County Assessor Marian Paulson said the county received an order from the State Board of Appeal and Equalization requiring an increase of 15% for all land and buildings classified as residential in the city of Karlstad.

